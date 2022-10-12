Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros

The NFL has a contingency plan in place in the event the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday in Seattle needs to be moved to avoid conflict with the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners postseason baseball series.

The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the game would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle.

If Houston (up 1-0) wins Thursday and Saturday to sweep the series, the football game would kick off in the original 4:05 p.m. ET slot. The Astros-Mariners game is set for a 3:07 p.m. ET first pitch on Sunday, if necessary. The Mariners need to win one game to force the contingency scenario.