Around the NFL

Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros

Published: Oct 12, 2022 at 01:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL has a contingency plan in place in the event the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday in Seattle needs to be moved to avoid conflict with the Houston Astros-Seattle Mariners postseason baseball series.

The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the game would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle.

If Houston (up 1-0) wins Thursday and Saturday to sweep the series, the football game would kick off in the original 4:05 p.m. ET slot. The Astros-Mariners game is set for a 3:07 p.m. ET first pitch on Sunday, if necessary. The Mariners need to win one game to force the contingency scenario.

T-Mobile Park, home of the Mariners, sits across the street from Lumen Field, home of the Seahawks, which would create a logistical clog if the games proceeded at their originally scheduled times.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott to begin throwing, but Cowboys planning to start Cooper Rush vs. Eagles

While Dak Prescott is moving closer to returning to action for the Cowboys, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team his preparing to start Cooper Rush vs. the Eagles in Week 6.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault after postgame shove

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault in Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court on Wednesday, two days after he shoved a credentialed worker to the ground following the Raiders' loss to the  Chiefs.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Dalvin Cook on brother James Cook's touchdown in Bills' win: 'That's the first of many'

Bills rookie running back James Cook scored his first career touchdown in a blowout victory over the Steelers. His brother, Dalvin, said he always keeps tabs on his younger sibling, even when they play at the same time, as they did in Week 5.

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Atlanta Flacons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett declined to speak Sunday on a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him following a loss to the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said he tackled Tom Brady correctly and shouldn't have been punished.

news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' woeful play: 'When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me'

Sunday's 35-point blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills marked the Pittsburgh Steelers' worst defeat since Week 1, 1989 (51-0 to Cleveland). Head coach Mike Tomlin placed the blame on himself for the calamitous outing.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE