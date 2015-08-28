Kickoff 2015: Fan activities

Published: Aug 28, 2015 at 11:33 AM

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT PIER 35?

Kickoff to 50 presented by Hyundai Attractions

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, September 9 - 12PM-10PM

Thursday, September 10 - 12PM-5:30PM

Activate your Fan Mobile Pass, your all-access pass to the start of the NFL's celebration of Super Bowl 50, and you could win an all-new Hyundai Tucson! Check-in to attractions at Pier 35 with your Fan Mobile Pass for a chance to win. Visit NFL.com/FanMobilePass to register today!

The Vince Lombardi Trophy*

Take a photo with the most prestigious trophy in sports, the Vince Lombardi Trophy, showcasing the solid gold '50' backdrop commemorating Super Bowl 50!

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Take a photo with the bronze busts of Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers greats:

Marcus Allen

Howie Long

Tim Brown

Willie Brown

Jerry Rice

Joe Montana

Steve Young

Charles Haley

Gear Up & Go

Kids can try on NFL equipment from the Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers and feel like a pro.

Greetings from Kickoff to 50*

Fans can choose their favorite San Francisco 49ers or Oakland Raiders background image and take a commemorative photo. Share the photo socially LIVE from Pier 35!

Hyundai Fieldhouse*

Visit the Hyundai Fieldhouse to enter the sweepstakes for an all-new Tucson, take a photo to be displayed on the Hyundai video board and receive cool, co-branded Hyundai and NFL merchandise.

Kickoff to 50 Autograph Stage

Get free autographs from current NFL players and NFL Legends!

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

DJ Matteo (12PM-10PM) - MINI STAGE

49ers Niner Noise Drumline (12PM-2PM) - ROAMING

Ricky Watters (12:30PM-2PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Willie Brown (12:30PM-2PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Mack Strong (2PM-3:30PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Lorenzo Neal (2PM-3:30PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Raider Rusher Mascot (3PM-5PM) - RAIDER NATION ON LOCATION

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders (4PM-7PM) - 49ERS ACTIVATION

Sourdough Sam 49ers Mascot (4PM-7PM) - 49ERS ACTIVATION

49ers Gold Rush Performance (5PM-5:15PM) - MINI STAGE

Charles Haley (5PM-6:30PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Guy McIntyre (5PM-6:30PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Raiderettes Cheerleaders (5:30PM-7:30PM) - RAIDER NATION ON LOCATION

49ers Niner Noise Drumline (6PM-8PM) - ROAMING

Raiderettes Performance (6PM-6:15PM) - MINI STAGE

Cliff Branch (6:30PM-8PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Jim Plunkett (6:30PM-8:00PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Marcel Reece (8PM-9:30PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

THURSDAY, SEPT 10

DJ Matteo (12PM-5:30PM) - MINI STAGE

Roger Craig (12:30PM-2PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Fred Biletnikoff (12:30PM-2PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Takeo Spikes (2PM-3:30PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Ted Hendricks (2PM-3:30PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

49ers Niner Noise Drumline (2PM-4PM) - ROAMING

Raider Rusher Mascot (2PM-4PM) - RAIDER NATION ON LOCATION

49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders (2PM-5PM) - 49ERS ACTIVATION

Sourdough Sam 49ers Mascot (2PM-5PM) - 49ERS ACTIVATION

Raiderettes Cheerleaders (3PM-5PM) - RAIDER NATION ON LOCATION

49ers Gold Rush Performance (3PM-3:15PM) - MINI STAGE

John Taylor (3:30PM-5PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Raymond Chester (3:30PM-5PM) - AUTOGRAPH STAGE

Raiderettes Performance (4PM-4:15PM) - MINI STAGE

Autographs are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and appearances are subject to change.

Kickoff to 50 Fan Mosaic

Tag your photos with #Kickoff2015 all week long to take part in a massive, collaborative art project. Over 3,000 fan-sourced images will be used to create a mosaic wall celebrating this epic moment in NFL history. Stop by throughout the Kickoff to 50 event to watch this unique art piece come to life.

Kids Zone

Get an Oakland Raiders or San Francisco 49ers temporary tattoo and take a photo with an NFL Rush Zone Rusher!

NFL Draft Set*

Visit the official NFL Draft set and take your spot behind the podium with your favorite team's #1 jersey.

NFL Return to Glory*

Adults and children can experience the sensation of fielding a booming punt launched from an automatic machine.

NFL SHOP

Be a part of history and help set a Guinness World Record by gearing up to have your photo taken showcasing your favorite team apparel. Photos will be used to break the record for "Largest Photo Album of Fans Wearing Team Logos."

NFL Training Camp*

Stop by Training Camp to race through a series of obstacles and train like the pros!

On the 50 Display

Take your photo with the 'On the 50' display, celebrating 50 years of Super Bowl!

Raider Nation on Location

The Raider Nation on Location (RNOL) program is an innovative campaign that brings the Oakland Raiders into communities throughout California. Come to Pier 35 to see the Raiderettes at Raider Nation on Location! The Raiderettes will make an appearance on Wednesday from 5:30PM - 7:30PM and Thursday from 3:00PM - 5:00PM. Raider Rusher, the Oakland Raiders mascot, will make an appearance on Wednesday from 3PM - 5PM and Thursday from 2PM - 4PM.

San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush Cheerleaders

Meet and take a photo with the Gold Rush on Wednesday from 4PM-7PM and Thursday from 2PM-5PM!

San Francisco 49ers Museum Display

Stop by the San Francisco 49ers Museum display for photo opps with exclusive artifacts! (Thursday only from 12PM-5:30PM)

San Francisco 49ers Niner Noise Drumline

Listen to the drumbeats of the Niner Noise on Wednesday from 12PM-2PM and Thursday from 2PM-4PM!

SNICKERS

Stop by SNICKERS to make your own short-form video to share with your friends. You're not you when you're hungry. SNICKERS Satisfies.

*Requires Fan Mobile Pass

WHAT'S HAPPENING AT JUSTIN HERMAN PLAZA?

The 50 Tour

The 50 Tour: Champions of the Bay Presented by Chevron is the Super Bowl 50 Host Committee mobile exhibit designed to celebrate the San Francisco Bay Area's place in Super Bowl history. The 50 Tour will feature the eight Vince Lombardi Trophies and photo montages from the San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders' championship wins and the Chevron STEM Zone. For more information on 50 Tour stops and to download the Road to 50 app, visit sfbaysuperbowl.com/50tour.

50 Tour Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, September 9 - 12PM-6PM

Thursday, September 10 - 12PM-6PM

Kickoff to 50 presented by Hyundai Concert

The concert will be held on Thursday, September 10 and will feature multi-platinum singer-songwriter ELLIE GOULDING and San Francisco's own Grammy Award-winning band TRAIN.

The concert is free and open to the public rain or shine. Access to the general public viewing areas is limited and first-come, first-served.

Visit this page to register for the opportunity to receive a unique, near-stage fan experience for the concert.

Click the "Concert" tab above for more information.

WHAT'S HAPPENING ALONG THE EMBARCADERO?

Fans can stop and interact with the "Moments on the Mile" along the Embarcadero while they walk to or from Pier 35 from Justin Herman Plaza.

PIER 27:

KICKOFF2015

Celebrate Back to Football in a BIG way by stopping by Pier 27 to take a photo with the larger than life #KICKOFF2015 letters!

PIER 15/17:

PLAY 60, PLAY ON

Come join Playworks for a football-themed play extravaganza! Practice your skills and learn new ones with Playworks coaches while participating in games, drills, and other fun activities! Open 3-6PM on Thursday.

HARRY BRIDGES PLAZA:

SUPER BOWL 50's

Get your once-in-a-lifetime photo with the first GOLD Super Bowl 50 to hit the Bay Area! Launched by the National Football League at Kickoff to 50, this golden photo opportunity on Harry Bridges Plaza marks the celebratory opening of the Super Bowl 50 season. The remaining 50's will continue to appear in iconic places throughout the Bay Area as the season progresses. #SB50

Hours of Operation:

Wednesday, September 9 - 12PM-10PM PT

Thursday, September 10 - 12PM-5:30PM PT

