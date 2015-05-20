Kickers, coaches react to PAT rule change

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett: "Well obviously it makes the extra point that much more challenging," Garrett said, via ESPN.com. "I think the percentage to make a PAT the way it is is north of 98 percent, and I think it's about 93 percent to kick a field goal that's 33 yards. So there's a little bit of a difference there obviously. I'm glad they did the thing where the defense can return it and get two points. I think that's a good rule, and I'm glad they kept it at the 2-yard line."