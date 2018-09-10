Khalil Mack wrecks Pack for half, but Bears fall short

Later in the half and with Rodgers in the locker room, Kizer took a shallow drop with the goal of completing a screen pass to Ty Montgomery. Kizer released the pass (while being hit by defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, who had a solid night), and it never made it to Montgomery. Mack deftly dropped from rushing at just the right time, sliding back to intercept the pass and then outdo even himself by returning it for a touchdown.