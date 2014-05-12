Khalil Mack, Will Sutton among rookies on road to greatness

Most draft analysts predicted the Jacksonville Jaguars would select Mack with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, but when the Jags opted for quarterback Blake Bortles instead, the door was opened for the Oakland Raiders to snag the defender at No. 5. Mack's draft stock surged in recent months, but he wasn't always so highly desired. The outside linebacker from Westwood High School in Florida -- who only started playing football his senior year -- received scholarship offers from just two programs: Liberty and Buffalo. He ultimately selected Buffalo, where he spent five years after red-shirting as a freshman. In his senior season, Mack was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year and received the Jack Lambert Award, which recognizes the top linebacker in the country. After transforming from a small-school player into a top-five pick, Mack has the potential to be an instant contributor for the Silver and Black.