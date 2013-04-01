Kevin Kolb could revive career with Doug Marrone's Buffalo Bills

The Bills almost certainly will take a young quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft to develop as a potential starter down the road. This could happen with the eighth overall pick if Geno Smith is available, or the team could take a chance on EJ Manuel, Mike Glennon or Ryan Nassib in the second or third round. Regardless, the young quarterback will be given the opportunity to compete for the No. 1 job with the veterans during training camp. If the youngster is good enough to win the starting gig, either Kolb or Jackson will serve as a backup/mentor, with the third wheel likely hitting the streets at the end of preseason. If the rookie is unable to win the job during camp, he'll have the opportunity to sit and develop over the course of the season.