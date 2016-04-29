Kevin Faulk supports Tom Brady at NFL draft

Kevin Faulk was already an all-time favorite among New England Patriots fans. He's only going to be more beloved after Friday night.
Faulk introduced the Patriots' third-round pick on Friday night proudly wearing the jersey of his old teammate Tom Brady, just days after Brady's four-game suspension from the NFL was reinstated. Faulk welcomed jeers from the fans while shaking his head, and then really had some fun.
"The New England Patriots AND Tom Brady select Joe Thuney, linebacker, North Carolina State!" Faulk exclaimed.
Thuney is actually an offensive lineman who has the flexibility to play guard or tackle, but it's hard to blame Faulk for getting overexcited as he made the pick. Faulk had a statement to make, and everything else was secondary.