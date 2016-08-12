Keo suspended 2 games for substance abuse violation

Last month, Keo plead guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his arrest in February. As part of his plea, Keo was sentenced to a year of probation and had his driver's license suspended for 180 days. In addition, he was fined $952.50 and ordered to speak at eight high schools. If Keo completes all the terms of his sentencing, the conviction will be expunged from his record.