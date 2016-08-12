Keo suspended 2 games for substance abuse violation

The NFL informed the Broncos that safety Shiloh Keo has been suspended two games for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, the team announced Friday.
Last month, Keo plead guilty to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his arrest in February. As part of his plea, Keo was sentenced to a year of probation and had his driver's license suspended for 180 days. In addition, he was fined $952.50 and ordered to speak at eight high schools. If Keo completes all the terms of his sentencing, the conviction will be expunged from his record.
Playing behind T.J. Ward this season, Keo, 28, played four regular season games for the Broncos, mostly in spot duty and on special teams. After injuries decimated the Denver secondary in the AFC Championship Game, Keo's role increased, earning three tackles. He also recovered the Patriots' onside kick attempt to seal the victory.