Kenyan Drake 'not too concerned' about extension in Arizona

Kenyan Drake isn't worried about a long-term contract.
The Arizona Cardinals used the transition tag on the running back this season, worth $8.48 million on a one-year tender. Drake signed the tender in March.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Drake and the Cards weren't close on a long-term deal, per a source informed of the situation.
While the deadline for franchise-tagged players to get deals done was Wednesday, transition-tagged players like Drake have until July 22 to negotiate a multi-year deal.
Drake, however, is unbothered by his contract situation.
"I'm not too concerned about signing an extension currently," Drake wrote in a tweet. "That'll come in due time. Right now, I'm focused on everyday getting in the best shape of my life to help this team play winning football. Everything else will run its course. Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask."
The 26-year-old played the best football of his career upon joining Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray in Arizona. Drake toted the rock 123 times in eight games in the desert, going for 643 yards and eight rushing scores. Extrapolate those figures across 16 games, and the RB would have been in the top five in rushing and tied for first in TDs.
With his first full season in Arizona on deck, if Drake repeats last year's performance, he's confident the money will come down the line in some form or fashion.