Kenyan Drake 'not too concerned' about extension in Arizona

"I'm not too concerned about signing an extension currently," Drake wrote in a tweet. "That'll come in due time. Right now, I'm focused on everyday getting in the best shape of my life to help this team play winning football. Everything else will run its course. Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask."

The 26-year-old played the best football of his career upon joining Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray in Arizona. Drake toted the rock 123 times in eight games in the desert, going for 643 yards and eight rushing scores. Extrapolate those figures across 16 games, and the RB would have been in the top five in rushing and tied for first in TDs.