Kenny Stills: Dropped TD 'to make me stronger'

Published: Sep 13, 2016 at 04:14 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When a team loses by two points in the final minute, every player and coach spends the next day foraging through the 'what ifs' and 'shoulda, woulda, coulda' scenarios.

In the Miami Dolphins' 12-10 loss in Seattle to the Seahawks, the biggest toe stub came from Kenny Stills.

With the Dolphins trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, the speedy receiver got massively open deep. Seahawks safety Earl Thomas was the closest defender to Stills. Thomas was more than five yards away. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill laid out a beautiful bomb for Stills to run under, a sure 71-yard touchdown in the making.

Stills dropped it.

"I felt like when I saw the ball come out (of Tannehill's hand) potentially it could be a jump ball," Stills said, via the Palm Beach Post. "I thought somebody was there with me. I didn't realize until I dropped the ball that no one was around."

The All-22 film on NFL GamePass shows that Thomas was about three yards from Stills when Tannehill released the pass. The safety turned the wrong way allowing the gap to widen significantly as the ball arrived.

Whether Stills thought the catch would be contested or not, it's a ball a professional receiver should come up with. The drop completely changed the complexion and tenor of the game.

Stills said he wouldn't let the drop affect him on future plays.

"It's one of those things that, we mess up, and I see it as an opportunity to make me stronger," Stills said. "I'm going to go out there and continue to do what I've been doing, work hard and the next time I get an opportunity I'm going to make the play.

"It's not something that happens to me all the time. It's going to make me stronger. I'll go out there and make plays for this team."

Outside of deep shots to Stills, the Dolphins' offense is a horizontal concoction of screens, dump offs and short crossing routes. Miami needs the deep threat Stills brings. Next time he just has to hang on to the wide open touchdown.

