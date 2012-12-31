 Skip to main content
Ken Whisenhunt to meet with Arizona Cardinals on Monday

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 10:09 PM

Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt and general manager Rod Graves will meet with team president Michael Bidwill on Monday morning to discuss the future of the franchise.

The jobs of both men hang in the balance. The Cardinals are expected by many in the league, and within the club, to seriously consider replacing Graves with Steve Keim, the team's vice president of player personnel. It's unclear if Graves would be fired in that scenario or moved into an executive role.

Keim also is said to be interested in looking at other GM openings, so the Cardinals could be motivated to move quickly.

Whisenhunt's future may depend in part on finances: If the Cardinals want to fire him, they must pay his hefty 2013 salary, believed to exceed $5 million.

The Cardinals started this season 4-0, then lost nine straight games and eventually finished 5-11.

