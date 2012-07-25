Ken Whisenhunt denies Cardinals players prefer John Skelton

"I have no perception whatever that that's going on," Whisenhunt said. "From what I've seen, standing in the huddle, which I don't believe he was in the huddle, the team's responded to both guys and feel like both guys can be successful for them. So I don't put a whole lot of stock into that. If he's willing to say who it was or what they're talking about and what context, maybe it would be worthy of commenting."