Kelvin Beachum, Ryan Clady heading to free agency

Offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum is headed to free agency.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are not picking up his contract option, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Beachum's option would have been for four years, $35 million.
The Jags also re-signed both quarterback Chad Henne and wide receiver Arrelious Benn to new deals. The terms of the deals were not disclosed.
Here are some other roster moves we are tracking on Wednesday:
- The Jets won't be picking up left tackle Ryan Clady's option for 2017, Garafolo reported. Clady was due $10 million this upcoming season.