Kelly sees Kaepernick, Gabbert as similar players

"I think they're similar," Kelly told KGMZ-FM. "They have a similar skill set. They're both 6-foot-4-plus. They both can really run, which will help keep plays alive. Obviously we're not a quarterback-run offense, but if the quarterback can run, you can use a little of that to your advantage. And they both have extremely strong arms. So, from a skill set standpoint, the two of them are kind of cut out of the same mold."