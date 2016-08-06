Kellen Winslow Jr. to get tryout with Packers

Winslow will not only have to convince teams he can still play, but also prove he's matured enough to stay out of conflict with coaches, on and off the field. The same player who was once ridiculed for not having his toes on the line by former Bucs head coach Greg Schiano, and who wrecked while joyriding his motorcycle in the offseason in 2005 (missing the entire season) is aiming to show he's ready for one last shot in the NFL. We'll see if the soldier in him can cut it.