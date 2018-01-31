Kelce: 'Without a doubt' can win with Patrick Mahomes

"Yeah, without a doubt. I feel like Patty Cakes can come in and roll the dice on anybody," Kelce told NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano and Brian Billick on Wednesday's Super Bowl Live. "He can throw the ball any way, he can throw it off his back foot and he can jump and throw, he can throw the ball anywhere, anyway you need for it to be thrown. His confidence is definitely one of the best attributes to his game."