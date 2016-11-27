Around the NFL

Keep track of notable injuries from Week 12

Published: Nov 27, 2016 at 11:52 AM

Ryan Tannehill was already without three of his starting offensive linemen. Then one of his top targets exited early.

Miami Dolphins wide receiverDeVante Parker (back) did not return to Sunday's game against the 49ers after being shaken up on a catch that was later overturned. The wideout had three catches for 64 yards before his early exit.

The Dolphins ended up holding on for a 31-24 victory, despite losing Parker.

Here are the other injuries we are tracking Sunday:

  1. Bills cornerback Ronald Darby was shaken up after a tackle on Chris Ivory, and walked off under his own power to the locker room. He did not return and is in concussion protocol.

Wideout Walt Powell (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

  1. The Giants ruled out safety Nat Berhe and linebacker Mark Herzlich because of concussions they suffered against the Browns.
  1. Niners wideout Quinton Patton (concussion) left the game against the Dolphins and did not return.
  1. Panthers nickel cornerback Leonard Johnson, who was listed as questionable with a chest injury, was active against the Raiders.
  1. Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn suffered a knee injury against the Cardinals and did not return.
  1. Bengals safety Josh Shaw suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens and did not return.
  1. Cardinals wideout John Brown (hamstring) did not finish the game against the Falcons. Cornerback Patrick Peterson said after the game that his knee was "hurting right now," but despite the pain, he does not want to miss time.
  1. Jaguars wide receiver Allen Hurns left in the second half against the Bills after suffering a hamstring injury. He did not finish the game.
  1. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowskiexited the win over the Jets after suffering a back injury in the first quarter and was ruled out later on.
  1. Following the Bears' loss to the Titans, John Fox said the team believes Danny Trevathan suffered a serious knee injury. Rapoport said sources informed think it's the linebacker's ACL. Trevathan will have an MRI Monday.
  1. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left the field with an apparent right hand injury early in the third quarter of Oakland's win over the Panthers, but returned with a glove soon after. Matt McGloin was in for one series at QB.

Cornerback D.J. Hayden was ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.

  1. Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe left Sunday night's game against the Broncos and did not return. Head coach Andy Reid said Poe had back spasms. 
