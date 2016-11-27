Keep track of notable injuries from Week 12

Ryan Tannehill was already without three of his starting offensive linemen. Then one of his top targets exited early.
Miami Dolphins wide receiverDeVante Parker (back) did not return to Sunday's game against the 49ers after being shaken up on a catch that was later overturned. The wideout had three catches for 64 yards before his early exit.
Here are the other injuries we are tracking Sunday:
- Bills cornerback Ronald Darby was shaken up after a tackle on Chris Ivory, and walked off under his own power to the locker room. He did not return and is in concussion protocol.
Wideout Walt Powell (ankle) was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
- Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowskiexited the win over the Jets after suffering a back injury in the first quarter and was ruled out later on.
- Following the Bears' loss to the Titans, John Fox said the team believes Danny Trevathan suffered a serious knee injury. Rapoport said sources informed think it's the linebacker's ACL. Trevathan will have an MRI Monday.
- Raiders quarterback Derek Carr left the field with an apparent right hand injury early in the third quarter of Oakland's win over the Panthers, but returned with a glove soon after. Matt McGloin was in for one series at QB.
Cornerback D.J. Hayden was ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury.