Keenan Allen, Kiko Alonso among best picks of 2013 NFL Draft

A knee injury pushed Keenan Allen all the way back into the third round. He was the 76th overall pick, with seven receivers coming off the board before him. Of those top eight receivers selected, Allen was the only one to reach the 1,000-yard threshold. He was also the only one to lead his team in receiving yards. Of the eight teams these eight receivers represent, the Chargers were one of just two that qualified for the postseason (Aaron Dobson's New England Patriots also made it). And finally, Allen will be the only receiver selected in last year's draft who enters 2014 as a legit No. 1.