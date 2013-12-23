Karlos Dansby keeps Arizona Cardinals in playoff chase

The Cardinals are having an outstanding season under first-year coach Bruce Arians, posting a 10-5 record through 16 weeks of play. However, despite the on-field success, the Cardinals are still on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff field. The fact that the Cardinals go into the season's final week with playoff aspirations still intact took a massive effort on a number of fronts in a surprising 17-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. That win was the Cardinals' seventh in eight games and put to a halt the Seahawks' 14-game home winning streak, thus cracking the team's aura of home-field invincibility right in time for the playoffs.