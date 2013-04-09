Karina Smirnoff, Joe Staley join Wednesday's 'NFL AM'

Karina Smirnoff (Jacoby Jones' partner on "Dancing With The Stars") joins today's "NFL AM" to swap moves with Nicole Zaloumis and chat about surviving another week on "Dancing With the Stars." Plus we talk to Tim Schlosser -- the Green Bay Packers fan whose engagement photos were shot by Packers coach Mike McCarthy -- and San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley joins us in studio. Tune to NFL Network at 6 a.m. ET for that and all the latest NFL news.
Here's what else is on tap for Wednesday:
» With the 2013 NFL Draft just around the corner, NFL Network will announce the official attendees of the draft's opening round at New York's Radio City Music Hall on "Path to the Draft" today at 6 p.m. ET.
» As we count down the days to the 2013 NFL Draft, NFL.com writers are revealing their choices for the best and worst picks of all time for each of the 32 teams. Readers get to determine their choices as well. Today's segment looks at the Miami Dolphins.
» Daniel Jeremiah presents his Mock Draft 5.0.
» Gregg Rosenthal profiles the draft needs of the four teams in the NFC South.
» Josh Norris ranks the draft's wide receivers.
» NFL Evolution.com reported that arguments begin Tuesday in the former players' concussion lawsuit against the NFL.
» NFL Network's State of the Franchise series continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET with the 2013 Miami Dolphins on "NFL Total Access."
» Elliot Harrison joins Dave Dameshek's merry band of podcasters for a chat about bad backup quarterbacks and recap analyses of the NCAA title game and "Mad Men."