Around the NFL

Kareem Jackson feels 'a little disrespected' by Texans

Published: Mar 12, 2019 at 03:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kareem Jackson spent his entire nine-year NFL career with the Houston Texans -- until yesterday.

The physical corner agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Denver Broncos on Monday.

The 30-year-old told Mark Berman of KRIV in Houston that the Texans didn't make an attempt to bring him back.

"They didn't even approach me with an offer or any type of deal," Jackson said. "Obviously, they didn't want me back or whatever the case may be. I'm not really sure. My agent was never approached by anybody from the Texans organization, so I wasn't offered a deal of any sort. I kind of feel a little disrespected to be honest about it. At the end of the day, no hard feelings. I had a great nine years here. This will always be home for me. I definitely appreciate all the memories and all the opportunities. I appreciate the fans and everything I was able to build here. I'll always have love for Houston."

Given Houston's need in the secondary, it's a surprise that they didn't at least pursue a reunion, as Jackson intimates. Perhaps in the end, the Texans wouldn't have been comfortable handing $23 million guaranteed to a corner at age 30 who can occasionally get lost in space.

Jackson proved he was the most physical corner in the NFL last season, bullying receivers and blowing up any team who foolishly threw WR screens his way.

A year after trading Aqib Talib, the Broncos added the physical Jackson to remake their secondary alongside Chris Harris Jr.

While the long-time Texan seemed peeved Houston let him walk, the corner is looking forward to his new destination.

"I'm not emotional. I know how the business goes," Jackson told Berman. "All good things sometimes come to an end. At the end of the day, it's another opportunity for me. They've got a great group of guys (in Denver). I'm eager to get there and do whatever I can to help them win. ... I'm happy about it. It's a new opportunity to go to a great organization. I just want to be a piece of the puzzle to help the guys win."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Sean McVay rules out Aaron Donald (ankle) vs. Broncos; DT unlikely to play again in 2022

Rams coach Sean McVay announced on Friday that DT Aaron Donald (ankle) won't play Sunday versus the Broncos and will "probably" sit the rest of the season.

news

Browns, RT Jack Conklin agree to terms on four-year, $60 million extension

Browns RT Jack Conklin has reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension worth $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to four-year, $68M contract extension

Elgton Jenkins and the Packers agreed to terms Friday on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. The offensive lineman's deal is worth up to $74 million and makes Jenkins the second highest-paid guard in the NFL.

news

Bradley Chubb: Dolphins defense can take it to 'a whole 'nother level' down the stretch

The Dolphins made a deadline trade to acquire Bradley Chubb believing the edge rusher could push the defense to new heights for a playoff push. The 26-year-old, who inked a big new contract with Miami after the trade, knows he can do more.

news

Ravens' Sammy Watkins trying to 'catch up' ahead of first game back in Baltimore: 'I should be prepared'

The Ravens claimed Sammy Watkins on Tuesday after his release from the Packers, and coach John Harbaugh expects the veteran to suit up Saturday against Atlanta.

news

Robert Saleh's Jets drop to 7-8 after fourth straight loss: 'It's not about playoffs right now'

Following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Bills, coach Robert Saleh said his club would "see these guys again." However, after Gang Green lost its fourth consecutive game Thursday night, falling 19-3 to Jacksonville at home, Saleh's tune changed.

news

Evan Engram shines in return to MetLife Stadium in Jaguars' win over Jets

Evan Engram spent his first five seasons playing home games at MetLife Stadium as a member of the Giants. However, the tight end never had a game like Thursday night in East Rutherford.

news

Bengals clinch second straight playoff bid following Jets' loss to Jaguars

The Bengals clinched a playoff berth on Thursday night thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars' defeat of the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Jaguars' win over Jets on Thursday night

Trevor Lawrence and Co. found success on both sides of the field, as the Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

news

Jets coach Robert Saleh says 'we haven't seen the last of' Zach Wilson despite Thursday night benching

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in favor of Chris Streveler on Thursday night, but coach Robert Saleh said this did not mark the end of the quarterback's season.

news

Week 16 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

The official inactives for the Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets on Thursday night.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE