Kareem Hunt, Todd Gurley among Players of the Month

The Kansas City Chiefs running back, through three games, leads the NFL in rushing yards (401), yards from scrimmage (538), yards per carry (8.53) and yards per touch (9.6) -- minimum 20 carries. His 401 rushing yards are 113 more than the next closest back (Vikings RB Dalvin Cook). Per NFL Research, since 1950, only Jim Brown in 1963 averaged more yards per carry (8.58) through the first three games of a season than the rookie (8.53) -- minimum 40 carries. He's the first player in NFL history to record a touchdown of 50 yards or longer in each of his first three games. And for all of those efforts, the league announced Thursday he's the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.