Kareem Hunt pushed Reid to let him chase rushing title

Hunt was also called into duty out of need. The Chiefs didn't stand to gain anything (other than momentum) from a win over Denver, but with Charcandrick West out with an illness and only one other running back (Akeem Hunt) active, Kareem Hunt needed to be available. It became even more apparent when Akeem Hunt left the game with an ankle injury. That's how a team finishes the day with its fullback -- Anthony Spencer, who rushed 14 times for 40 yards and a score -- as its leading rusher.