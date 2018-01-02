Around the NFL

Kareem Hunt pushed Reid to let him chase rushing title

Published: Jan 02, 2018 at 12:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kareem Hunt's rookie season included a hot start, and the regular season portion of it came to a close with a strong finish and a rushing title.

Turns out, the former Toledo Rocket wanted that last part badly enough to make a hard sell on his coach.

"He came to me and he wanted to play and he wanted to do this thing," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Hunt, via ESPN. "I fought him a little bit on it, and he won that fight. He told me he'd get it taken care of quick, and he did that. My hat goes off to him."

Hunt did it as quickly as possible, smashing past the necessary 14 yards to pass Rams running back Todd Gurley (who sat out Week 17) with one total carry, his 35-yard touchdown run on Kansas City's opening possession against Denver. One carry, one league lead, one touchdown, one risk taken, one injury avoided and one desire fulfilled. Simple enough.

Hunt was also called into duty out of need. The Chiefs didn't stand to gain anything (other than momentum) from a win over Denver, but with Charcandrick West out with an illness and only one other running back (Akeem Hunt) active, Kareem Hunt needed to be available. It became even more apparent when Akeem Hunt left the game with an ankle injury. That's how a team finishes the day with its fullback -- Anthony Spencer, who rushed 14 times for 40 yards and a score -- as its leading rusher.

"I just had to be ready," Kareem Hunt said. "We were low on numbers at the running back position. Akeem and Sherm were the only guys there, so I had to dress and have their backs."

Hunt had their backs, and the top spot on the league's rushing list. Not bad for a guy from the MAC.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Packers-49ers in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis in 2025

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine, retaining the marquee event for more than three decades. Indy has hosted the NFL Combine since 1987.
news

NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Official game statuses for the four Divisional Round games of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) questionable for Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Mark Andrews' full participation in Baltimore's final two practices of the week was a welcome surprise, and the star tight end is officially questionable for the Ravens' game on Saturday against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Texans-Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Houston Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.
news

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel to interview with Chargers for head coach opening

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is in Los Angeles on Thursday to interview for the opening with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported
news

Mike Tomlin expects to be back as Steelers HC, will look outside staff for new OC

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Thursday that he intends to be back as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2024.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike McCarthy 'confident' in direction of Cowboys: 'I know how to win'

Mike McCarthy met with the Dallas media on Thursday after the Cowboys announced on Wednesday that he would return as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

Bill Belichick to have second interview with Falcons this weekend

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Atlanta Falcons will conduct a second head coach interview with Bill Belichick this weekend.
news

Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield responds to Lions' Gardner-Johnson: 'I don't think he's really watched film'

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield responded to a verbal jab by Lions CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson ahead of their Divisional Round matchup on Sunday.
news

Patrick Mahomes sees Brady-Manning rivalry forming between his Chiefs, Josh Allen's Bills

Fans of semi-recent NFL history will be quick to point out the parallels to the Brady-Manning rivalry of the 2000s. Chiefs QB  Patrick Mahomes sees the similarities with the Bills' Josh Allen, and is embracing the challenge.