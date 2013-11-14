Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: A true clash of cultures

For good reason. Sunday's matchup is compelling not just because it will add another chapter to a traditionally fierce division rivalry, or because it (along with a rematch in Week 13) likely will determine playoff seeding (ending up with a wild-card spot would be a stunning outcome for Denver). The contest will provide the ultimate litmus test for how football is played today: the league's top scoring offense (the Broncos, averaging 41.2 points per game) versus the league's top scoring defense (the Chiefs, allowing 12.3 points per game). Kansas City also leads the league in sacks, although the team's standing in that area is questioned because five of the quarterbacks it's faced have been backups at some point in the season -- a number that grows to six when Michael Vick, who seems to have lost his grip on the starting job in Philadelphia, is included.