Kansas City Chiefs sign running back C.J. Spiller

Published: Feb 24, 2017 at 02:34 AM
Kevin Patra

"What is dead may never die..."

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday they signed running back C.J. Spiller.

K.C. marks the fourth team for Spiller in the past five months. He did next to nothing for any of the previous three.

After making the New Orleans Saints' final roster, Spiller was a healthy scratch Week 1 and subsequently cut days later. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in late September, appearing in two games. He was released in late October. Spiller then signed with the New York Jets on Nov. 1. He lasted a little over a month with Gang Green, playing in four games before being waived on Dec. 6. In all, Spiller rushed for 18 total yards on six carries and caught six passes for 50 yards and a TD (5 for 43 yards with Seattle -- 24 of which came on one play).

Since injury wiped out the end of his tenure in Buffalo in 2014, Spiller hasn't been the same player that made him a first-round pick in 2010. Sapped of elusive speed, he compiled just 112 yards on 36 carries and 34 catches for 239 yards after being signed by the Saints in 2015. If Saints coach Sean Payton couldn't coax production out of the satellite back, who can?

In his prime, Spiller was a dual-threat with game-breaking speed and shiftiness in the hole. In the last two years, he's displayed none of that ability.

For the Chiefs, it's a flier on a name player, turning 30 in August, who once had game. Andy Reid is a master at finding a role for every player, so if Spiller can prove he's finally healthy, the Chiefs are a good landing spot for the aging back.

We aren't holding out hope this signing leads to production this fall. The addition is low-cost insurance for a backfield headlined by Spencer Ware and backup Charcandrick West, both of whom signed deals last season. The big question heading into the new league year is whether the franchise's all-time leading rusher, Jamaal Charles, will remain with the team -- likely not at his current salary. If K.C. moves on from Charles, Spiller has a chance to snag a backup gig.

