Kansas City Chiefs sign running back C.J. Spiller

After making the New Orleans Saints' final roster, Spiller was a healthy scratch Week 1 and subsequently cut days later. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in late September, appearing in two games. He was released in late October. Spiller then signed with the New York Jets on Nov. 1. He lasted a little over a month with Gang Green, playing in four games before being waived on Dec. 6. In all, Spiller rushed for 18 total yards on six carries and caught six passes for 50 yards and a TD (5 for 43 yards with Seattle -- 24 of which came on one play).