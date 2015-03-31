Kansas City Chiefs don't plan to dump Derrick Johnson

Sitting just $2.8 million under the cap, the Kansas City Chiefs still have plenty of money to move around if they plan to sign their draft class.
Parting ways with Derrick Johnson, though, isn't in the cards. Team chairman Clark Hunt made it clear that the 32-year-old inside linebacker -- due $5.2 million in the final year of his contract -- is safe.
"Derrick is obviously one of the greatest inside linebackers to ever play for the club and there are some pretty good ones, if you go back in time," Hunt said, per The Kansas City Star. "In terms of the modern era of the Chiefs, it's hard to think about the club without thinking about Derrick at inside linebacker. He's a great leader, he's a tremendous person, represents the club well on and off the field. We're looking forward to having him back this year, hopefully good as new.
"You mentioned that his contract is up this year. There will be a point in time where we address that," he said. "But it just hasn't been germane to this point."
The Chiefs saw Johnson notch just four tackles before tearing his Achilles' tendon against Tennessee in the season opener, but coach Andy Reid at last month's combine said the veteran linebacker "might be in the best shape" of his life.
As the second highest ranked inside or middle linebacker in the NFL since 2007, per Pro Football Focus, Johnson will be counted on to man the center of K.C.'s defense next to the recently signed Josh Mauga.
After finishing 28th in the league against the run last season, it makes sense that the Chiefs aren't willing to part ways with one of their only proven run-stuffers for 2015.
