Kai Forbath ignoring Vikings' past kicking blunders

It's been not one, but two kickers who have taken promising seasons and jettisoned them into oblivion with wide-left kicks in the final moments of Vikings playoff games. The first -- Gary Anderson's only miss after a perfect regular season -- gave Atlanta new life and eventually robbed Minnesota of what seemed to be a surefire Super Bowl berth. The second -- Blair Walsh's hook shot in the final 30 seconds of a 10-9 wild-card loss in a frigid outdoor game in Minneapolis -- sunk the Vikings in what was headed toward becoming a memorable postseason win.