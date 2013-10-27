Kaepernick leads 49ers over Jaguars in London

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 09:21 AM

LONDON -- Colin Kaepernick ran and threw his way to victory Sunday, leading the San Francisco 49ers over the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-10 at Wembley Stadium.

Kaepernick threw for 164 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Frank Gore also ran for two scores.

The 49ers improved to 6-2 with the win, their fifth in a row, while the Jaguars remained winless at 0-8.

It was the eighth regular-season NFL game at Wembley, the home of England's national soccer team, and the second this year. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27 last month.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

Relive Colin Kaepernick's performance against the Jaguars with NFL Game Rewind

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Neil Reynolds' Preseason Power Rankings

Sky Sports Neil Reynolds ranks every team in the league form 1 to 32

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 3 of college football season

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects are making waves in the early stages of the 2022 college football season? Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 prospects for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Week 2 bold predictions: Tua Tagovailoa enjoys perfect outing; revenge for Jalen Reagor!

Is Tua Tagovailoa about to provide the best performance of his young career? Can Bill Belichick avoid his first 0-2 start since 2001? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE