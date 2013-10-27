Kaepernick leads 49ers over Jaguars in London

LONDON -- Colin Kaepernick ran and threw his way to victory Sunday, leading the San Francisco 49ers over the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-10 at Wembley Stadium.
Kaepernick threw for 164 yards and one touchdown, and ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Frank Gore also ran for two scores.
It was the eighth regular-season NFL game at Wembley, the home of England's national soccer team, and the second this year. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-27 last month.
