Around the NFL

Kaepernick, 49ers won't facilitate trade with Broncos

Published: Apr 04, 2016 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers and Colin Kaepernick are exercising patience in their staredown with Denver Broncos general manager John Elway.

Although Kaepernick has met twice with Elway in the past two weeks, the quarterback has informed the Broncos that he will not accept a pay cut from his guaranteed $11.9 million salary for 2016, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via three sources involved in discussions.

Elway has known about Kaepernick's stance for several days, per Rapoport. All recent negotiations have revolved around the possibility of San Francisco paying a portion of Kaepernick's salary to facilitate a trade.

The 49ers are currently balking at that request, insisting they want Kaepernick to compete for the starting job this season. To that end, Kaepernick reported for start of San Francisco's offseason program on Monday.

Translation: Trade talks are on indefinite hiatus while the leverage game plays out.

Until the Broncos draft or sign a viable alternative to Mark Sanchez, Niners general manager Trent Baalke and Kaepernick have little incentive to cave. Elway views Kaepernick as a borderline starter worthy of a fourth-round draft pick in trade compensation, Rapoport has reported. Baalke, meanwhile, wants a second-round pick in return for a quarterback who was once viewed as the franchise savior.

The stances of all three parties involved beg obvious questions:

If Elway envisions Kaepernick as an upgrade on Sanchez, why not pay his $11.9 salary -- an eminently reasonable figure for an NFL starting quarterback in 2016?

If Baalke and new coach Chip Kelly are dead set on keeping Kaepernick, why have they allowed him to meet twice with Elway -- including once at the general manager's house?

If Kaepernick wants out of San Francisco desperately enough to request a trade, why not accept a 2016 pay cut with the potential to recoup so much more by resurrecting his career with the reigning Super Bowl champions?

A potential Kaepernick trade might not be dead, but it's on life support leading up to the 2016 NFL Draft later this month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Rhule 'disappointed' Teddy Bridgewater was critical of Panthers practice habits

Panthers coach Matt Rhule took issue with the critiques from his former quarterback, saying he was "disappointed" that Teddy Bridgewater didn't feel good about the club's practice methods after being traded from the team. 
news

Matt Nagy realizes Bears need to have 'successful entry plan' for QB Justin Fields

When Andy Dalton was signed by the Bears in the offseason, he said he was told he'd be the starter in 2021. But after trading up to draft Ohio State's Justin Fields, Chicago might need to make different plans. One certainty is head coach Matt Nagy knows the Bears need to have a "successful entry play" for their QB of the future.
news

How bye weeks break down in NFL's 17-game 2021 season

2021 will boast a 17-game NFL schedule for the first time. That means teams won't have bye weeks until Week 6 and some will play 13 straight to start the season before a Week 14 bye. 
news

NFL teams get creative for 2021 schedule release

Are you ready? Teams around the NFL showed their creativity for Wednesday's grand unveiling of the 2021 schedule.
news

Packers signing veteran QB Blake Bortles

Quarterback ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ is in Green Bay to sign with the Packers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. 
news

Ravens first-round pick WR Rashod Bateman signs rookie contract

Baltimore Ravens first-round pick ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ signed his rookie contract on Wednesday, the team announced. 
news

Teddy Bridgewater finds fault with how Joe Brady, Panthers practiced

Now-former Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater struggled at times in 2020 in the red zone and it might well have been because he didn't get enough practice in that aspect of the game. The new Broncos QB criticized his old team's practice habits as they related to practicing the two-minute drill and the red zone.
news

Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell to miss rookie minicamp after testing positive for COVID-19

Detroit Lions first-round pick Penei Sewell won't be at rookie minicamp this weekend. The OT announced Wednesday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Roundup: Jets work out former first-round WR Tavon Austin

The Jets worked out a former first-round pick on Wednesday. Plus, other news happening around the NFL.
news

Washington signing LT Charles Leno to one-year, $5M deal

The Washington Football Team has its new left tackle. Ian Rapoport reports that the club is signing former Bears LT ﻿Charles Leno﻿ to a one-year contract worth $5 million.
news

Cardinals give LB Jordan Hicks permission to seek trade

The Cardinals landing LB Zaven Collins in the 2021 NFL Draft will have a domino effect on defense. With Collins slated to play the MIKE linebacker in the middle of the Cards D, former starter Jordan Hicks has been permitted to seek a new home via trade, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lions TE T.J. Hockenson: 'I know my ceiling is high'

T.J. Hockenson﻿ is the biggest beneficiary of the Lions not replacing ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and Marvin Jones with high-production wideouts. The third-year TE should be ﻿Jared Goff﻿'s go-to target in 2021 and he said he's ready for the challenge.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW