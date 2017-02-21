K'Waun Williams signs one-year deal with 49ers

Now healed up and ready to play, Williams gets to return his focus to the field, where he'll join a Niners secondary that could use an effective nickel corner to join starters Jimmie Ward and Tramaine Brock. It's unknown how well Williams will rebound from the ankle operation, but it's a low-risk signing for the Niners with potential for a great reward if Williams can replicate his play from 2014 and 2015.