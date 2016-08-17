K'Waun Williams suspended two weeks by Browns

The Cleveland Browns are suspending cornerback K'Waun Williams for two weeks -- one game check -- for the ongoing dispute regarding his physical status, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, according to several sources informed of the situation.

On Wednesday, the Browns confirmed Williams has been suspended for "multiple violations of team rules."

Williams is currently seeking a second opinion on an ankle injury that has sidelined the nickelback, Rapoport reported. The team offered Williams the opportunity to have a full workload in last week's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, but the third-year player balked, citing he was not ready to take the field. The Browns saw his behavior as detrimental to the team and subsequently issued the two-week suspension, per Rapoport.

As Rapoport notes, Williams has been at odds with the team for some time. Jamar Taylor is currently starting nickel cornerback.

Williams signed with the Browns in 2014 as an undrafted free agent.

UPDATE: Rapoport reported Wednesday afternoon Williams was informed by a doctor -- following a second opinion -- that he needs surgery to remove bone spurs.