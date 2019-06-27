K.J. Wright revisiting Kenya in fundraising effort

It's the period of the NFL calendar during which players take more time to give back to charities and causes that are near to their hearts. While many players do charity work during the busy season, the summer break affords greater opportunities for bigger gifts.
The Seattle Seahawks linebacker is heading to Kenya to check in on the wells he helped fund last year.
"It just hit my heart," Wright said of his last visit to Kenya, via the team's official website. "I'm always trying to help people whenever I can, and I just learned about a situation I had no idea about, and it just touched me to do something."
Wright helped raise more than $75,000 -- including the $25,000 received for being named the Seahawks' 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee -- to pay for two wells, with some money left over to help provide future aid to the area. The 29-year-old noted during the season that each well costs about $20,000.
"You see where they get their water from, it's terrible what they have to do to get water, so this could be big for them," Wright said.
Helping to get a vital life source to those in need has been an undertaking of several NFL players, with Wright's contribution being the latest example of how these men can have a lasting influence not only on the field and in their local communities, but around the globe.