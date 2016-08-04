Justin Tucker: 84-yard FG possible in prime conditions

"We think about these things really specifically, if you send me out there you have a reason for it -- because they think I can make a kick," Tucker said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football. "To me it doesn't matter where I just have to hit a good ball. If conditions are prime -- like last season, we opened up in Denver, the weather was warm and the field was nice, you're up in altitude so the ball just carries and in pre-game I hit the cross bar from 85. So if the situation is just prime, maybe 84 and a half yards."