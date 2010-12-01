Justin Simmons - Broncos - 2020 Man of the year nominee

Demonstrates Dedication and Commitment to Community Efforts this Year

Justin Simmons continues to set an example of excellence and life-changing impact in the community. An incredibly deserving Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 2019, Justin followed up that distinction by raising the bar even higher in 2020. With a year and offseason like no other, Justin made impactful donations and commitments, working tirelessly to make a difference in the areas of youth development, social justice and COVID-19 relief.

In June of 2020, Justin announced the establishment of the Justin Simmons Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth development, hunger relief, educational initiatives and other charitable causes. Through strategic programming and initial outreach in 2020, he is dedicated to mentoring young people, promoting the benefits of youth sports and supporting youth education – all with the goal of leveling the playing field for children who don't start on the same platform.

Justin has continued to combat systemic injustices against Black Americans and people of color as a locker room, league and community leader. He delivered inspiring protest speeches — specifically addressing issues of racial inequity and police brutality — in both his hometown of Stuart, Fl., and at the state capitol in Denver before marching alongside his teammates as well as protestors of varying ages, races and backgrounds.

Through large group and individual breakout meetings amongst Broncos players and coaches, Justin was a significant leader in the creation and implementation of the team's Inspire Change program, which adds and expands team programming in the following areas: Education, Awareness & Funding, Diversity & Inclusion, and Activism. He lent his name and support for legislative change — signing the NFL Players Coalition's Letter to Congress calling for the bill to end qualified immunity and actively participated in lobbying and advocating for Colorado Senate Bill 20-217, the statewide bipartisan law enforcement integrity act (mandating body cameras, public reporting on policing, reign in use of deadly force by officers, and more).

Justin's activism continues during private meetings with civic leaders including Colorado Governor Jared Polis, five local Police Chiefs and Sheriffs, U.S. Attorney Jason St. Julien, the Vera Institute of Justice and the ACLU of Colorado. He understands that if the United States is to move past a set of prejudices that have existed for centuries, the youngest residents of this country must be educated and empowered to swap division for empathy and understanding.

While representing the NFL on a national Youth for Change Town Hall, presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the NFL Foundation, Justin joined a panel dedicated to creating the same change, focusing on race, social justice and criminal justice reform reaching hundreds of Boys & Girls Clubs members. And, as Justin hoped, it helped today's leaders reach the next generation of change-makers.

As one of the main focuses of the Broncos Inspire Change Program, the Denver Broncos launched a multi-week teen program at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in partnership with Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE). The program allows participants to have important and difficult conversations about race, perceptions and stereotypes. Justin's dedication to youth development inspired him to commit to be a full and active participant in the season-long virtual leadership program with young Colorado residents and sets aside time each week for the hour-long discussions.

"I have a tremendous and amazing platform to be able to help so many people around the country, especially our youth, to have a better future," he said. "It's not about me. It's not about what I've already done or what I've already gone through, but what I can do to help our younger generation to break this life-long, 400-plus year [cycle] of systemic racism and things of that nature that have oppressed so many people before me."