Justin Reid on joining Chiefs: It'll be a lot more fun playing with Patrick Mahomes than against him

The Kansas City Chiefs employ a recruiting pitch few teams can match in free agency: Come play with Patrick Mahomes﻿.

The idea of playing with the NFL's top young quarterback is not only an incentive for offensive players but defenders as well. Just ask safety Justin Reid﻿, who agreed to a contract to move from Houston to K.C.

Reid told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston that he's reveling in the prospect of playing on Mahomes' team, instead of trying to slow the potent quarterback.

"It'll be a lot more fun playing with him than against him," Reid told Berman. "That's for sure."

Reid faced the Mahomes-led Chiefs three times in his career with the Texans, going 1-2, including a 51-31 postseason blowout in the 2019 Divisional Round in which Houston gave up a 24-0 lead.

Reid agreed to a three-year, $31.5 million contract with the Chiefs, which includes $20 million guaranteed.

Playing alongside Mahomes is a recruiting tool few teams can match. Tom Brady has made a career out of getting players on his team to help chase a Super Bowl. Mahomes is in the nascent stages of following those footsteps.

"When the details got worked out, it was a very easy yes," Reid said of joining the Chiefs. "I'm so excited to get down there, start getting involved in the community, learning the football playbook, and doing my part to make an impact and help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl."