Justin Jefferson: I thought Eagles would draft me, but glad Vikings did

The Philadelphia Eagles' decision to draft Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson was panned during last year's draft. The move looks even worse after one season -- in which Jefferson bested Randy Moss﻿' rookie receiving record while Reagor struggled in a wonky Eagles' offense.

Heading into the 2020 draft, many expected the Eagles to snag Jefferson if he were still on the board at No. 21. Instead, Howie Roseman went with the speedier Reagor, leaving the Vikings to pounce on Jefferson.

In an interview with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ, Jefferson said he was surprised he landed in Minnesota and not Philadelphia, but he's happy with the outcome.

"Leading up to the draft, you know, they had all of those mock drafts and people sharing their opinions on who is going to go where," Jefferson told Tynes. "A lot of people had me going to Philly. And, I thought I was going to Philly. Honestly. The funny part is, Philly was on the board and then Minnesota called me. At first, I thought it was Philly. But, I answered the phone, and it was Minnesota. It's crazy how all of that happened and everything. But, I'm definitely, definitely, definitely excited that I'm on the Vikings rather than Philly."

Vikings fans are also definitely happy he landed in Minnesota. At this point, Eagles fans are also definitely, definitely, definitely not happy with how things turned out.

While Minnesota won't play Philly in the regular season this year, when they eventually do face off down the line, Jefferson won't forget that the Eagles passed on bringing him to town.