Around the NFL

Justin Houston cleared to resume football activities

Published: Oct 12, 2016 at 06:36 AM

The Chiefs will soon get some good news on defense.

Justin Houston has gotten the green light to resume football activity, head team trainer Rick Burkholder announced Wednesday.

The Chiefs placed their sack master on the PUP list to start the season, guaranteeing that he would be out for at least six weeks. Houston has not been officially removed from PUP yet, according to the Chiefs. The team added that the earliest Houston can come off the PUP list is Tuesday, and then he will have a 21-day window to practice before having to be made active.

Houston, like Jamaal Charles (a full participant in practice for the first time Wednesday), will no doubt be eased in to the fold. Given the team's current production on defense -- Dee Ford leads the Chiefs with 1.5 sacks and the team has five total -- coordinator Bob Sutton cannot take any chances when it comes to his star pass rusher. Houston has 29.5 sacks over his previous two seasons, but underwent offseason surgery on his ACL this past February.

Just 27, Houston still has a lot of football ahead of him, and the six-year, $101 million contract he signed last year ensures he'll be doing so in Kansas City. Per the rules regarding the PUP list, Houston could play next week against the Saints though we likely are looking a little further down the road for his official debut.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs defense was 'dirty tough' in locking down Ravens for AFC title win

The Chiefs' defensive assignment for the AFC Championship Game was clear, but daunting: contain Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for four quarters. Somehow, Steve Spagnuolo's unit pulled it off in Kansas City's 17-10 stunner of a victory in Baltimore.
news

Browns hiring former Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as new OC

The Browns are hiring former Bills OC Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Ravens in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 17-10, on Sunday to reach an incredible fourth Super Bowl in the past five years, and their second in a row.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce passes Jerry Rice for most receptions in postseason history

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce brought in his 152nd postseason reception during the second quarter of Sunday's showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, passing Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the most catches in NFL playoff history.
news

Bills promote interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to full-time OC

The Buffalo Bills are promoting interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady to be its full-time OC in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The team later announced the news.
news

Steelers interviewing ex-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for offensive coordinator position

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is interviewing for the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator position on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Championship Sunday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Sunday's Championship games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

QB Jared Goff, Lions to have extension talks in offseason

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff are expected to have contract extension talks in the offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning, per sources.
news

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco (ankle/toe) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Ravens

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens despite ankle and toe injuries, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Saturday night, per a source.
news

Eagles expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their OC position

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to hire Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.
news

Falcons hiring Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as offensive coordinator

The Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.