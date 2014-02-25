Justin Gilbert, Jason Verrett stand out on combine's final day

Jason Verrett, CB, TCU: Verrett had already been on the fringes of Day 1 consideration thanks to his flawless game tape; this strong combine performance will undoubtedly thrust him into first-round chatter. He blazed the 40 in 4.38 seconds and posted one of the top vertical jumps (39.0) of the entire event. He followed up the strong showing in athletic drills with a terrific performance in the position-specific portion of the workout. Verrett dazzled scouts with his swivel hips and explosive breaks while also displaying strong hands and ball skills. Although Verrett's slender frame (he checked in at 5-foot-9, 189 pounds) will prompt some teams to look at him as a nickel back, the overall athleticism and skills showcased this weekend would make him a viable starter in most schemes.