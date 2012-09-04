Just Sayin': New York Giants don't get any respect

"NFL AM" analyst Mark Kriegel explains why the New York Giants will continue their winning ways despite all the disrespect from the critics.
Weighing fifth-year options for 2019 NFL Draft's first-round picks: To exercise or not to exercise?
Of the 32 first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft, how many deserve to have the fifth-year option picked up? Our resident personnel maven, Marc Ross, provides an up/down vote on each player. What's the conclusion on Daniel Jones? How about the Raiders' three first-rounders?
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers surge past Cowboys, Rams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend
With the 2021 regular season officially in the books, Dan Hanzus checks in on his NFL Power Rankings for one final 1-32 evaluation before Super Bowl LVI.
Super Bowl LVI: Ranking the five matchups I'd most like to see at SoFi Stadium in February
As we head into the NFL playoffs, Marc Sessler ranks the five potential Super Bowl LVI matchups he'd most like to see. Tom Brady's Buccaneers vs. Bill Belichick's Patriots? Yeah, that makes the list, but it isn't No. 1 ...
Just win, baby! Playoff-bound Raiders find way to prevail over Chargers in overtime thriller
On a night when they honored the late John Madden, the Raiders played in a manner reminiscent of a mantra from the franchise's halcyon days. Jim Trotter writes from the scene of a thrilling overtime win over the Chargers that sent Las Vegas to the playoffs.
Ranking NFL head coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?
Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
2022 NFL Draft order: First 18 picks locked in; Giants, Jets have two top-10 selections apiece
The first 18 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft are locked in. Dan Parr and Chase Goodbread provide a look at the order along with needs for all 32 teams.
RB Index, Week 18: Two players I was wrong about in 2021
Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his offseason rankings of all 32 RB1s -- and admits he was wrong about two players. Plus, a rookie climbs into the top five of his top 15 RB rankings.
NFL Week 18 underdogs: More trouble for Patriots in Miami? Will 49ers earn final NFC playoff spot?
Marc Sessler spotlights five underdogs who can knock off favorites in the final week of the 2021 regular season. Will the 49ers take their sixth straight vs. the Rams to earn the NFC's last playoff spot?
NFL Week 18 bold predictions: T.J. Watt shatters sack record! Texans stun Titans to flip No. 1 seed
Will T.J. Watt break Michael Strahan's single-season NFL sack record? Can the Texans prevent the Titans from locking up the AFC's No. 1 seed? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
Who are the NFL's top five wide receivers? Plus, the Matthew Stafford question and my Coach of the Year
Who are the top five wide receivers in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks provides his ranking in a banner year for the position. Plus, a concerning development for one Super Bowl contender, the clear Coach of the Year and a BIG prospect to watch in the national title game.
Top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season: Joe Burrow among three Bengals on list
Who is best when the game is on the line? Nick Shook examines the top 10 most clutch players of the 2021 NFL season -- a list that includes three guys from the same team.
Week 18 NFL game picks: Chargers edge Raiders to punch playoff ticket; Seahawks upset Cardinals
Will the Chargers or Raiders prevail in a juicy AFC West showdown with a playoff bid on the line? Does the NFC West produce a striking upset? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 18.