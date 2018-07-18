Jurrell Casey plans to protest on field during anthem

Colin Kaepernick's decision to protest social inequality against minorities by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before a preseason game in 2016 spurred other players to protest. President Donald Trump has sharply criticized the actions of protesting players and called on team owners in September to "fire" them. The following week, players and team owners across the league took part in displays of solidarity during the national anthem. Some players continued their on-field protests for the rest of the season.