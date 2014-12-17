Junior Seau, Orlando Pace headline likely Hall of Fame finalists

Law could be this year's Aeneas Williams surprise, as voters seem to value the shutdown corner. James was first-team All-Decade for the 2000s, along with LaDainian Tomlinson -- the running back position won't be churning out guys with their numbers in years to come (LT will be eligible in 2017). Meanwhile, Craig doesn't have the career numbers to match, and he lacks the peak years of Davis. It also might be a numbers game for Bruce and Holt, who are cannibalized not only by the wideouts who will be eligible soon (with better numbers), but also by each other. Jacoby and Kenn were outstanding offensive linemen, but lack the perception of dominance of a guy like Pace. Mawae and Mecklenburg probably fall into the Hall of Very Good category.