Junior Seau family's lawsuit merged with NFL concussion case

PHILADELPHIA -- A family lawsuit over the suicide of Junior Seau has been consolidated with NFL concussion litigation in Philadelphia.
A key hearing in the case is set for next week, when lawyers for thousands of former players will try to keep the issue in federal court.
The NFL wants the claims heard in arbitration.
The Seau lawsuit is being moved from California, where the 43-year-old died last year of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His family's lawsuit says he sustained violent hits throughout his career that caused traumatic brain injury, depression and ultimately his death.
The player lawsuits accuse the league of hiding the dangers of repeated blows to the head, a claim the league denies.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league doesn't plan any additional comment before the April 9 court arguments.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press