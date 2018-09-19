Around the NFL

Julio Jones sits out Falcons practice with calf injury

Published: Sep 19, 2018
Atlanta Falcons standout wide receiver Julio Jones didn't practice Wednesday because of a calf injury, the team announced.

The severity of the injury isn't known, but Jones played the entire game in Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers. He caught five passes for 64 yards in 31-24 victory.

It remains to be seen if the injury will jeopardize Jones' availability for this week's game against the Saints, a team he's enjoyed plenty of success against over the course of his eight-year NFL career. Jones has tallied 75 career receptions for 1,160 yards and three touchdowns against New Orleans.

Injuries have been a problem for Atlanta this season. Guard Andy Levitre joined Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal and Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve this week. Running back Devonta Freeman is dealing with a knee injury that could keep him sidelined for the next couple of weeks.

With Freeman already out, the Falcons can ill-afford to have their top playmaker on offense unavailable for an important NFC South showdown against the Saints.

