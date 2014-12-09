Around the NFL

Julio Jones' playing status in doubt for Week 15

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 10:28 AM

Julio Jones' game for the ages was cut short by injury on Monday night. It's too soon to say if the issue will keep him out of the lineup in Week 15.

Falcons coach Mike Smith told reporters on Tuesday the team is hopeful Jones will be ready for Sunday against the Steelers. Jones shredded the Packers secondary for 11 catches for 259 yards and a touchdown before being forced to the sideline with a hip injury.

"That was a very physical football game that was played last night, and both Julio and William (Moore) are guys that are sore this morning," Smith said Tuesday, according to ESPN.com. "Julio has a hip injury, and William Moore has a foot injury. And we're hoping that both of these guys will be ready to go at the end of the week.

"How much practice time they're going to get, we don't know that at this point in time. But it's our intention to do everything in our power to have these guys ready to go against Pittsburgh."

