Julio Jones off to record-setting start to 2015 season

Through three games, Julio Jones has stacked the most dominant start to a season of any receiver in NFL history.
Jones has the most receptions (34) by any player in the first three games of a season in NFL history. The 26-year-old also became the first player in NFL history with 135-plus receiving yards in each of the first three games of the season.
Jones currently leads the NFL in catches (34), receiving yards (440), first downs (23) and is tied for second in touchdowns (4).
In Sunday's come-from-behind victory, Jones toyed with Dallas Cowboys defenders on 12 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns on 20 targets.
Jones has registered 50-plus receiving yards in 27 consecutive games, behind only Antonio Brown's streak of 35 games. Jones has caught 34 of 46 targets that have gone his way and Matt Ryan has a 132.5 passer rating when targeting the Pro Bowler this season.
"He's doing everything we had hoped he would do and then some," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said, via ESPN.com. "His attitude is unbelievable. And his big-play ability ... the way they keep moving him around. There's so much confusion on how to cover him. He's so physical. He's so strong. He's such a great athlete that he can do that -- play all those different positions. So, I couldn't be happier for him."
Blank's comment about "the way they keep moving him around" is salient. Kyle Shanahan has been masterful at scheming receivers wide open this season. Jones' ability to move around the formation and create mismatches from anywhere on the field makes him virtually uncoverable.
Jones is currently on pace to gain 2,347 yards this season, which would smash Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964, set in 2012. But lest we crown Julio just yet, we should remember that Megatron had an otherworldly streak of eight weeks during which he averaged 156.75 yards per game.
More importantly for Falcons fans, Johnson's monster season came with a lot of losses. Jones has carried Atlanta to a 3-0 start and should battle for the NFC South title.
