Julio Jones' big day leads Falcons past Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. -- Matt Ryan threw for 219 yards and one touchdown Sunday to help the Atlanta Falcons end a five-game losing streak with a 27-17 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Falcons (3-6) won for the first time since embarrassing their NFC South rivals 56-14 on Sept. 18, a game in which the Bucs (1-8) lost quarterback Josh McCown to a thumb injury.
McCown returned to Tampa Bay's starting lineup for first time since the 42-point loss, throwing for 301 yards and two TDs. His 1-yard scoring pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins put the Bucs ahead 17-16 early in the fourth quarter. But Ryan drove the Falcons down the field for a 5-yard touchdown pass to Roddy White and a two-point conversion throw to Harry Douglas to regain the lead.
