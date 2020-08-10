Around the NFL

Monday, Aug 10, 2020 12:25 PM

Julian Edelman: 'The train keeps on moving' without Tom Brady

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In Julian Edelman's 11 NFL seasons, Tom Brady has been the only starting quarterback he's known. That TB12-led locomotive won the AFC East title each of those years.

Now Brady is gone, and Edelman is getting used to life with a different conductor.

"Obviously it's a little different," the wideout said Monday in a video conference with reporters. "But you've got to move on and you understand this is a business. You wish him well. That's when you instantly start thinking about yourself. ... We've played a lot of ball together. I love him to death, but the train keeps moving."

Edelman won three Super Bowls with Brady and was the QB's glue receiver the past half-dozen seasons he played. Even at 34 years old, he's coming off a 100-catch, 1,117-yard, six-TD season in 2019.

"It's definitely crazy," Edelman said of being the veteran leader now. "I can remember like it was yesterday when I was a rookie. Time flies when you're having fun. ... Wise old vet now, I guess."

That wise old vet will have a new quarterback in Cam Newton, the presumed starter. Edelman's first impression of Newton was positive.

"He's a specimen, for sure. When you first meet him ... just his stature. The dude is large," he said.

Newton's athletic ability should transform the Patriots offense into something we haven't seen with Brady starting for the past 20 years. It's a whole new world for everybody, including Edelman.

And everyone in Foxborough is ready to jump on that new train.

Related Content

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1M to social justice reform
news

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation donate $1M to social justice reform

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation, an organization named after the Ravens owner and his wife, will join forces with the franchise to distribute $1 million to support social justice reform in Baltimore.
Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy
news

Rivera reiterates Alex Smith will be in QB competition if healthy

Washington head coach Ron Rivera reiterated Monday that he believes Alex Smith could vie for reps if cleared from a devastating knee injury that wiped out the entire 2019 season. 
Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 in Landover, Md. Cincinnati won 23-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

Rivera: Releasing Guice was in Washington's 'best interest'

Washington swiftly moved on from Derrius Guice on Friday after the running back was arrested on domestic violence charges. During a video conference Monday, coach Ron Rivera explained the decision.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

Lions OC wants Kenny Golladay to dominate like Hopkins, Thomas

Kenny Golladay is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he led the NFL in touchdowns. After the young wideout generated back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard seasons, the Lions want to see Golladay hit another level.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Kansas City 'is my happy place'

The 27-year-old receiver took a pay cut this offseason to stay in K.C. knowing that while he'll make less money, he's exactly where he wants to be.

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'
news

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson to return 'at some point this season'

Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson, who was placed on the Non-Football Injury list Saturday, has been sidelined by a recently discovered medical condition and his return to football-related activities is unknown.
Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates
news

Calais Campbell wants to earn respect of new Ravens teammates

Widely regarded as one of the NFL's best defenders, DE Calais Campbell still feels the need to earn the respect of a new locker room ahead of his first year in Baltimore. 
Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list
news

Roundup: Washington activates LB Reuben Foster from PUP list

A little more than a year removed from a knee injury that prematurely ended his first year in Washington, LB Reuben Foster has been activated from the PUP list and is on track for Week 1, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) lines up during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith needs heart surgery, will miss season 

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Cameron Smith needs open-heart surgery and will be sidelined for the 2020 season.
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
news

Roundup: Jets QB Joe Flacco likely to miss just 1-2 games

Joe Flacco won't be available for the start of the 2020 season. But there's good news for the former Super Bowl MVP. The Jets' backup QB is on track to miss just one or two games after visiting a specialist Friday to check in on his progress from neck surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) celebrate a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Lucas Stevenson via AP)
news

Rams' Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp among 'best' WR tandems

Robert Woods knows he and Cooper Kupp aren't the "flashiest" receiving tandem, but their productions proves that they're "with the best, if not the best."
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL