Julian Edelman's retirement marks end of career defined by 'full throttle' approach

Edelman took more hellacious hits than someone his size -- let's call him 5-foot-9 and 195 pounds, though even that may be an exaggeration -- should seemingly be able to take. But his ability to bounce back up made fans, media and teammates marvel at Edelman's willingness to keep making plays, snap after snap, week after week and year after year.

"Part of me is not amazed anymore because that is who he is, but then you kind of take that for granted. I don't think you can take a guy like Julian for granted," said Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater back in 2019. "I honestly think sometimes he can go out there and die, not literally, but he will give you everything he has until he can't. That is just rare. Not only for this era of football, but I think for any era of football to have a guy like that -- just his will to go out and compete and win, and to play through whatever is going on is really unmatched in my mind."

There was the vicious shot he took in Super Bowl XLIX versus the Seahawks, only to spin away and attempt to gain precious yards after the catch. The stunning tenacity shown in Super Bowl LI, leading to the "I caught it, I caught" fingertip grab mere millimeters from the turf in that epic comeback over Falcons. And there was, of course, his MVP-winning performance in Super Bowl LIII, a 13-3 Patriots win over the Rams (10 receptions for 141 yards).

Edelman is second in the NFL, behind only Jerry Rice﻿, in career postseason receptions (118), proving he wasn't just about toughness, but that he was highly skilled, as well. He's a lock for the team Hall of Fame and, according to Tom Brady﻿, someone who should be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "What he's accomplished in his career is nothing short of spectacular," Brady said in 2019.

In 2020, however, Edelman had offseason knee surgery. After he limped his way through the better part of six games in the Patriots' first season since 2000 without Brady (who was on his way to winning another Super Bowl with the Bucs) as the starting QB, Edelman underwent surgery once more. Despite multiple attempts to return, he never saw the field again for the Patriots.

As Edelman said during the offseason, "your money-makers are your legs," and those legs finally surrendered after over a decade of making sharp cuts and hurling Edelman's body into oncoming traffic like he was still out there fighting for his job.