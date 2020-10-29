Around the NFL

Patriots WR Julian Edelman undergoes knee surgery, will miss game at Bills

Published: Oct 29, 2020 at 01:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

﻿Julian Edelman﻿ won't suit up for the 2-4 Patriots against the rival 5-2 Bills this Sunday in a matchup that could allow Buffalo to pull further away from the back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back AFC East champs in the division.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is out this week due to a knee injury that has been bothering the wideout all season.

Edelman recently underwent surgery on the knee, Rapoport added, which explains why he missed Thursday's practice.

Edelman was listed as a limited practice participant on Wednesday.

Like most of the Patriots' passing attack, Edelman has been mostly nonexistent this season. In six games, he has generated 21 catches for 315 yards and zero TDs. Outside of his eight-catch, 179-yard Week 2 against a historically bad Seattle defense, Edelman hasn't cleared the 60-yard receiving mark. The past four weeks, he's averaged two catches for 19.75 yards.

How long the 34-year-old will miss after the knee procedure remains to be seen. After Sunday's battle against Buffalo, the Patriots face the Jets and Ravens in prime-time affairs.

