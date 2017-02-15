Julian Edelman on Jimmy Garoppolo, Tom Brady and being a dad

Not quite, because I've been in a bunch of games where it was like a miracle had to happen for you to win.Cleveland in '13. Baltimore two years ago in the Divisional Round. ... There were games that felt completely out of reach -- Denver in '13 when we were down 24 at half. And all of this was going through my head during the game and never got quite to the point where [I lost hope]. Now, if they had went and gotten another touchdown, I don't know how I would've felt then. But I kept on playing it like the situation that we'd play it in practice, so I never really thought we were quite out of it, because, you know, mathematically we weren't, there was still plenty of time to manage.